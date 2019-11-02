Mayorkun Says He Is ‘No Longer Manchester United Fan’ (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mayorkun
Nigerian singer Mayorkun

DMW singer Mayorkun has dropped his fan status with the Manchester United Football Club.

The singer, who took to his Twitter to share this information, expressed his frustration following the club’s defeat.

Manchester United lost to Bournemouth FC in a 1-0 score.

Following this, Mayorkun tweeted that he is no longer a Manchester United Fan.

He tweeted: Man U! Up to nothing! Smh! No longer a Man U fan… Till further notice. Bless.

See His Post Here:

Mayorkun
Mayorkun’s Tweet

 

