Mayorkun Shares Video Of Curvy Lady Twerking To His Song (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has shared a video of his massively curvy friend dancing and twerking to his song.

The beautiful and endowed lady in the video was seen dancing and twerking to Mayorkun’s song, ‘Up To Something’.

Impressing the singer with her moves, the singer, went ahead to react and also shared the video for the rest of his followers and fans.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Shed Tears Of Joy As She Meets Mayorkun For The First Time (Video)

Reacting to the video, he tweeted: “My friend has the biggest yansh I’ve seen.”

Watch The Video Here: