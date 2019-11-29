Mayorkun’s Song, ‘Up To Something’ Condemns Plastic Surgery – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is of the opinion that singer Mayorkun’s latest single Up To Something’ condemns going under the knife.

Tonto who has had a couple of surgeries, made this known in the comment section of one of her bestie Bobrisky’s post.

Read Also: ‘I Am Grateful For All My Mistakes’ – Tonto Dikeh

Bob had taken to social media to share a video of him listening to the song with Tonto dancing in the background.

Healthy friendship ❤️ @tontolet

UP TO SOMETHING by @iammayorkun

Not long after Tonto took to the comment section to say;

“am the really case, song that is condemning surgery is the one I am dancing to with so much happiness like this… Love love love the song.”

Thoughts anyone?

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

“That’s how to make N20M in one day,” Davido says after performing at 3 different shows in one night (Photos)

Nina gets a name tattoo on her hand, guess whose name is on it?

I Had My First Love At Age 13 – Simi

‘Any Man Who Can’t Buy Girlfriend What She Demands With All His Salary Is A Disgrace’ – Uche Madagwu

“I’m still the best artist Nigeria has produced” – Oritsefemi

Nelly’s defilement accuser says she wants the case dropped

Teju Babyface to Wed Fiancée September 1st

Please fellow Igbos, start coming home in bits- Bob Manuel, begs Igbos in the North

AGN President Mourns Pete Eneh, Says The Future Of Actors Must Be Protected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *