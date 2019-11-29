Mayorkun’s Song, ‘Up To Something’ Condemns Plastic Surgery – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is of the opinion that singer Mayorkun’s latest single Up To Something’ condemns going under the knife.
Tonto who has had a couple of surgeries, made this known in the comment section of one of her bestie Bobrisky’s post.
Bob had taken to social media to share a video of him listening to the song with Tonto dancing in the background.
Not long after Tonto took to the comment section to say;
“am the really case, song that is condemning surgery is the one I am dancing to with so much happiness like this… Love love love the song.”
