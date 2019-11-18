Meaningful Sex Shouldn’t Be More Than 5 Minutes: Nigerian Pastor (Video)

A popular Nigerian pastor, Oladele Ogundipe, is currently trending on Twitter following his teaching where he was spotted saying meaningful sex shouldn’t exceed five minutes.

In the video, the cleric further pointed out that any man who intends staying on top of a woman for 30 minutes is nothing but a mad man.

His sermon has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have since taken to their social media handles to bash him.

Watch the video below:



What Nigerians are saying:

‘2 minutes noodles man’ trying to use his platform to institutionalize his deficiency… Lol — Felix (@FellyFeels) November 18, 2019

Your wife will soon run and leave. Look at the faces of the women just staring at him. Like what is this one saying. — #Notinacountry🤕🐓🌳☔🚫❎ (@kemshere) November 18, 2019