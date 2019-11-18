Meaningful Sex Shouldn’t Be More Than 5 Minutes: Nigerian Pastor (Video)

A popular Nigerian pastor, Oladele Ogundipe, is currently trending on Twitter following his teaching where he was spotted saying meaningful sex shouldn’t exceed five minutes.
In the video, the cleric further pointed out that any man who intends staying on top of a woman for 30 minutes is nothing but a mad man.
His sermon has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have since taken to their social media handles to bash him.
Watch the video below:
"@gidifeedtv: Meaningful sex shouldn’t be more than 5 minutes? 😳😳 inside life! @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/lqBAu3TYQv
— 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) November 18, 2019
What Nigerians are saying:
‘2 minutes noodles man’ trying to use his platform to institutionalize his deficiency… Lol
— Felix (@FellyFeels) November 18, 2019
Your wife will soon run and leave. Look at the faces of the women just staring at him. Like what is this one saying.
— #Notinacountry🤕🐓🌳☔🚫❎ (@kemshere) November 18, 2019
At 10-15mins many women are just getting into the groove that someone is actually touching them. Don’t know why Nigerians like to talk about everything as if they are experts in everything. Misleading preaching. Stick to the gospels if you even know ABC pastor. Thanks 💓🙏
— #Notinacountry🤕🐓🌳☔🚫❎ (@kemshere) November 18, 2019