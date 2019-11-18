Meaningful Sex Shouldn’t Be More Than 5 Minutes: Nigerian Pastor (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Church
Church building

A popular Nigerian pastor, Oladele Ogundipe, is currently trending on Twitter following his teaching where he was spotted saying meaningful sex shouldn’t exceed five minutes.

In the video, the cleric further pointed out that any man who intends staying on top of a woman for 30 minutes is nothing but a mad man.

His sermon has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have since taken to their social media handles to bash him.

Watch the video below:


What Nigerians are saying:

Oladele Ogundipe
