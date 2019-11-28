Media Personality, Benita Badmus Dies Aged 32

A Nigerian media personality, Benita Badmus has been reportedly killed due to an error in prescription.

The broadcaster was said to have been injected with the wrong medication for treatment.

Sharing the information, a man identified as David Hundeyin shared in details how things went south at a hospital in Ikotun, Lagos State.

READ ALSO – Outrage As Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi Commissions Tippy Taps For School Pupils

Sharing the story, he pointed out that she was given the wrong medication which immediately gave her heart a shock resulting in a heart attack.

See Photos Here: