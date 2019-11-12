Men Are Now More Materialistic, Demanding Than Women: Joro Olumofin

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has stated that men are no longer interested in pretty face and are now materialistic.

He further explained that men are now more interested in the finance of a lady and this has made so many ladies unmarried.

He wrote:

“A lot of ladies didn’t get married or meet a suitor this year because of their Bank Account Balance and Socioeconomic status.

THE STATE OF RELATIONSHIPS has changed. Men are now more Materialistic and Demanding than women. Years ago, women seemed more materialistic and had a Checklist:

A man must have MONEY, A CAR, A HOUSE.

Ladies, BREAKING NEWS. Men are no longer interested in a Pretty Face, God-fearing woman and Good cook as a PRIMARY BENCHMARK for finding a wife.

Today’s mans PRIMARY BENCHMARK is MONEY.

Today’s man is interested in :

1️⃣ In Your father’s surname.

2️⃣ Today’s man doesn’t want to hear I’m unemployed.

3️⃣Today’s man wants to know if you have a car, your own place.

5️⃣ Today’s man wants a lady who can change his life.

This is the main reason why thousands of Beautiful, God-fearing ladies are single.

So, ladies, you’re not hustling for yourself alone anymore. You’re also hustling for men too.

This is the new reality.”