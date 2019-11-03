Men Scream At The Sight Of My ‘Killer Curves – Actress Eva Chris

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Eva Chris, has shared that men often scream ‘ye mo gbe’ ,an erotic exclamation, at the sight of her ‘killer curve.’

According to the Anambra born actress, she said she was able to identify quite early that he curves would be her selling points.

The screen diva made this known during an Interview with ;Inside Nollywood.’

She said:

“It has always being my childhood dream to be celebrated. A producer once saw me on Instagram and chatted me up. He said he needed me for a movie role because I had the curves he needed for an upcoming movie. So my curves bring me favor a lot” She added.