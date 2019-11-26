Mercy And Ike Making Me Proud, Says Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has stated that 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, and boyfriend, Ike Onyema, are making her proud.

Rita, who was among the few celebrities that rooted for Mercy during her stay in the BBNaija house made this known via her official Twitter handle.

Read Also: ‘I Get What I Desire:’ Mercy Brags After Securing Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

The controversial former housemate, Mercy, met her lover, Ike, during the reality TV show and the duo has since gone on to be an item ever since.

What she wrote:

“Mercy and Ike making me proud.”

