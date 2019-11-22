Mercy Announces Partnership Deal With Ciroc

Hours after it was confirmed that Tacha did not sign any deal with Circo as was being peddled, 2019 BBNaija housemate Mercy, has taken to her IG page to announce her collaboration with the brand.

Sharing a video on her page, Mercy wrote;

Read Also: BBNaija: Fans Gift Mercy Eke Holy Bible In Abuja (Photo)

The video which was shot by fellow housemate Elozonam, saw Mercy making sure to insinuate that she did not bag an endorsement deal with the brand but got a customised bottle with her name from them.

Social media was agog some days back following reports that Tacha signed an endorsement deal with Ciroc. It turns out to be a hoax.

Watch below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KhQfBloLN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link