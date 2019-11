It is a good time for BBNaija winner Mercy Eke.

The 2019 BBNaija winner has taken to social media to announce that she is officially partnering with Ciroc.

Read Also: Mercy Announces Partnership Deal With Ciroc

Taking to her IG page, Mercy shared a photo of herself holding up a bottle of the drink with the caption;

This is coming barely hours after she announced she is partnering with the brand. guess things turned oput even better.

Congratulations to her.