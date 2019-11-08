Mercy Eke Deletes Moet Henessy Endorsement Photos On Her Instrgram Page

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has deleted Instagram pictures of herself signing ambassadorial deal with Hennessy and Moet.

Recently a lady revealed after several research that Mercy didn’t sign any deal with Moet.

Also Read: Mercy Bags Another Endorsement Deal With Mapia Tea (PHOTO)

Later it was denied that she sign the deal with Moet before Cubana Chief priest and mercy had issues.

According to new findings, the reality star has succumbed to pressure, as she deleted the Moet and Henessy deal photos on her page.

See evidence below: