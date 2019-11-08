Mercy Eke Deletes Moet Henessy Endorsement Photos On Her Instrgram Page

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has deleted Instagram pictures of herself signing ambassadorial deal with Hennessy and Moet.

BBNaija's Mercy
BBNaija’s Mercy

Recently a lady revealed after several research that Mercy didn’t sign any deal with Moet.

Also Read: Mercy Bags Another Endorsement Deal With Mapia Tea (PHOTO)

Later it was denied that she sign the deal with Moet before Cubana Chief priest and mercy had issues.

According to new findings, the reality star has succumbed to pressure, as she deleted the Moet and Henessy deal photos on her page.

See evidence below:

Mercy
Mercy’s Instagram page
Mercy's page
Mercy’s instagram page
Tags from the story
Cubana Chief Priest, mercy, Moet & Henessy
0

You may also like

Man Loses His Leg While Trying To Settle Police Officers At A Checkpoint

Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari's smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t - Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode schools Gov Yahaya Bello over history and manners

Nigerians fume at demolition of Ayefele’s N800m radio house

INEC officials apprehended over alleged N138 million fraud

NYSC plan to re-open Borno Orientation Camp

Nollywood Director, Mr Henry is Dead

Former governorship candidate recounts how young chap disrespected Wole Soyinka on a flight

‘How Fela’s father flogged me into who I’m today’ – Wole Soyinka

Oluchi Wears Stunning Tiffany Amber Dress to Scent of Africa Launch

Ganduje orders shutdown of Kano stadiums, before Atiku’s campaign rally, Ben Bruce fumes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *