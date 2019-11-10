Mercy Eke Receives KJV Bible From Fans In Abuja

by Temitope Alabi
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke held her meet and greet party with fans on Saturday in Abuja and got a very surprising gift from them.

The reality TV star got a bible form her fans and have since taken to social media to share a photo of the gift.

This is coming hours after it was revealed that disqualified housemate, Tacha on her part, received several home appliances from her fans.

The reality TV star reportedly got a TV, fridge, Washing Machine amongst other items.

