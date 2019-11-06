Mercy Eke Shares Throwback Video From Big Brother Naija House

Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy

BBNaija Pepper Dem Edition Winner, Mercy Eke has shared a throwback video from the Big Brother Naija house.

The housemate, who shared the video in celebration of a month after the show, also wrote sweet memories she recalls.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy shared the video, thanking God and her fans for their undying support.

She wrote: “I woke up and realized it’s being one month already since I left the Big Brother Naija house as a winner. By God’s Grace, my journey so far has been great. Every day I get to look back and jot down the experiences I gathered in the house.

“I’m still a work in progress, learning, and unlearning. It still feels surreal because the love I have been receiving up until now is overwhelming. I really can’t thank you all enough and don’t know how best to thank you all, but I promise never to disappoint you.”

See Her Post Here:

Mercy Eke
Mercy’s Post

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

I woke up and realized it’s been one month already since I left the Big Brother Naija house as a winner. • • By God’s Grace, my journey so far has been great. Everyday I get to look back and jot down the experiences I gathered in the house. I’m still a work in progress, learning and unlearning. • • It still feels surreal because the love I have been receiving up until now is overwhelming. I really can’t thank you all enough and don’t know how best to thank you all, but I promise never to disappoint you. • • Keep praying for me as I’ve always asked, keep supporting me and the brands I work for. Thank you all for always being here for your girl LAMBO 🙏😍 I love you all ❤❤❤🛡🛡🛡 @bigbronaija

A post shared by Mercy Eke BBNaija 🌶🇳🇬 (@official_mercyeke) on

