Mercy Eke Shares Throwback Video From Big Brother Naija House

BBNaija Pepper Dem Edition Winner, Mercy Eke has shared a throwback video from the Big Brother Naija house.
The housemate, who shared the video in celebration of a month after the show, also wrote sweet memories she recalls.
Taking to Instagram, Mercy shared the video, thanking God and her fans for their undying support.
She wrote: “I woke up and realized it’s being one month already since I left the Big Brother Naija house as a winner. By God’s Grace, my journey so far has been great. Every day I get to look back and jot down the experiences I gathered in the house.
“I’m still a work in progress, learning, and unlearning. It still feels surreal because the love I have been receiving up until now is overwhelming. I really can’t thank you all enough and don’t know how best to thank you all, but I promise never to disappoint you.”
