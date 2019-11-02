Mercy Eke Signs New Management Deal With Upfront & Personal

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Eke

2019 BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has signed a new management deal with Upfront & Personal.

Taking to her IG page, Mercy shared the news with her teeming fans writing;

“I just have a penchant for premium brands, I’m pleased to announce that I have joined @upfrontandpersonalbooking family ❤️ God is good and this is just the beginning 🙏

“It feels so good to be home, peace of mind and deals on deals! Represented by the best agency in Africa, Upfront & Personal | OneAfricaGlobal .

“Repost from @pauloo2104

“Welcome to the winning team ! Upfront & Personal /One Africa Global is proud to be representing Mercy! Winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija! A Star is born! @official_mercyeke@oneafrica_musicfest@oneafricaglobal#ourwaydonlyway

Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Big congratulations to her.

Tags from the story
Mercy Eke, Upfront & Personal
0

You may also like

Naira Marley

“It Won’t Be Better For EFCC” – Naira Marley Says On Stage In Dubai

Photos from actress, Oma Nnadi’s traditional wedding

Janet Jackson To Receive $500m If She Stays Married For At Least 5years

Biodun Okeowo Reacts To Claims The She Lied In Her Story

Simi Shares Lovely New Photos

#BBNaija: Davido and his DMW crew members visit housemates (video)

See What Ebola Virus Is Causing

Actress Blessing Egbe reveals how a filmmaker sexually harassed her

Kenny G, Aremu, Waje rock Lagos @ Sax Appeal

Kenny G, Aremu, Waje rock Lagos @ Sax Appeal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *