Mercy Gushes Over Ike As He Bags New Endorsement Deal

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy and lover, Ike Onyema
Recall that we reported earlier that 2019 ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema, bagged a new deal with PriverevauxNg, well his lover, Mercy, has taken to her social media page gush about him as a result of the new win.

Read Also: Social Media Agog As BBNaija Winner, Mercy Shares New Photo

Shortly after she dropped her comment, Ike Replied her swiftly by describing her as a ‘queen all day’ with love emojis.

See what they exchanged below:

Hey so this is where you get all those bad ass shades. Congratulations once again, will never get tired if congratulating you“. Reacting to this, Ike Onyema said; “Queen all day“… With love emojis.

0

