Mercy, Ike Hang Out With Cubana Chief Priest In Dubai (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija’s Mercy and Ike
Mercy and Cubana Chief Priest

BBNaija winner, Mercy and her boo, Ike have been spotted having fun with Cubana Chief priest.

As it appears, the reality TV star has sorted out the issues she had with the celebrity barman as they were seen having a good time at the Cubana Yacht party in Dubai.

The yacht party was organized by the entire Cubana, and during the bash, Mercy and her boyfriend, Ike were seen chilling in the same yacht with members of Cubana.

Recall the relationship between reality TV star, Mercy Eke and club owner, Cubana Chief Priest was strained after he deleted all her photos from his social media and unfollowed her following the audio Moet Hennessey endorsement deal.

Then, rumours had it that Cubana Chief priest was asking for a favour which she couldn’t grant, and this provoked the celebrity barman who felt that his efforts were not being reciprocated.

However, they seemed to have buried the hatchet as they were all spotted enjoying the moment.

See Photos Here:

BBNaija Mercy and Ike
Cubana Chief Priest
BBNaija Mercy and Ike
Party On A Yacht
BBNaija Mercy and Ike
Mercy and Ike

 

