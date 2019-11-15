Mercy Sets Social Media On Fire With Photo From Her Dubai Visit

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

Pepper them edition of Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, popular known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ is definitely aware of her body figure and astonishing beauty as she keeps flaunting it on social media at the slightest opportunity.

The reality TV star who is currently in Dubai as a part of the entourage to the Afrifest took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share with her fans photo from her visit to the emirate country and it was lit.

She captioned the photo:

The Smile and Glow is different when my coins roll in

