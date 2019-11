A new interview 2019 BBNaija winner Mercy may have just shaded former housemate, Tacha.

Mercy, who recently graced the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine with her boo, Ike, stated that it is far better to be evicted than to disqualified.

Recall Tacha was disqualified from the show after she got into a heated argument with Mercy.

Mercy, in a new interview, talked about her love life with Ike and their plans for the future.

