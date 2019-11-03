Mercy Twerks For Ike At Her Homecoming Party In Owerri (Video)

Big Brother Naija champion, Mercy Eke was welcomed home in a grand style on Friday night in her hometown of Owerri, Imo State.

The self-acclaimed “Queen of Highlights” shut down the whole town as hundreds of people came to party with the star.

Part of the activities of the night saw Mercy and her boo, Ike Onyema dance on stage to the pleasure of their teeming fans.

In a video making rounds online, the couple could be seen happily giving loved up moments on stage, and their fans go wild at such a moment.

Watch the video below: