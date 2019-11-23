‘Mesef No Finish From School’, Zlatan Ibile Tells Fan Who Begged Him For School Fees

by Michael Isaac
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has replied a fan who sought help from him.

The singer who is known for his impeccable dance moves and songs waved the fan off after he requested for his assistance.

The fan had tweeted to him asking for help for admission fees as he recently just gained admission to Yabatech.

In reply to this, Zlatan swayed the fan as he hinted that, perhaps God didn’t want him to finish his education.

He also hinted that he didn’t finish and maybe the same fate awaits the fan seeking his help.

See The Post Here:

Zlatan Ibile
Between Zlatan and Fam who asked for help
