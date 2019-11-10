Messi’s Hatrick Leads Barcelona To Top Of The League

by Olayemi Oladotun

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, including two sublime free-kicks, as champions Barcelona returned to winning ways against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Junior Firpo’s cross struck defender Joseph Aidoo’s arm.

Also Read: LaLiga: Real Madrid Moves Provisionally To The Top Of The Table

Lucas Olaza equalised for the visitors with an excellent free-kick, but Messi put the hosts back in front with a similar attempt four minutes later.

Messi stepped up again after half-time, before Sergio Busquets added a fourth.

Real Madrid had earlier defeated Eibar 4-0 to move first in the table, but this result sees Barcelona reclaim top spot on goal difference.

The hatrick also saw the Argentine equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 34 La Liga hatricks.

