Mike Edwards Gets iPhone 11 Pro Max Gift From Fans In Abuja

2019 BBNaija housemate Mike Edwards has taken to social media to share a photo of some of the gift items he got from his ‘Meet and Greet’ in Abuja.

The reality TV star was given an iPhone 11 Pro Max, amongst other things.

Sharing the photo on his page, he wrote;

MADDDDD OOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU ABUJA I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mike, in a social media post a few months back, revealed that before becoming a celebrity, he was homeless and sleeping in his car.