Mike Edwards Set To Feature In Movie With RMD

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards is set to feature in an upcoming movie with veteran actor RMD.

The news was made known from a picture the RMD shared where he was seen posing with the reality TV star.

Although the details of the movie is yet to be announced, Mike’s fans, of course, can’t wait for the reality of it.

Sharing the photo, RMD indicated that they would be playing a father and son role and it’s something he is excited about.

See His Post Here: