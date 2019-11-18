Mikel Obi Reveals Laziest Chelsea Player He Has Ever Trained

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has named Eden Hazard as the laziest player he has ever trained with during his playing days at Chelsa.

Speaking during an Interview with BeIN sport, the lanky midfielder added that Hazard would never train hard with the rest squad but would end up emerging as the best player on Sunday when they take on opponents.

His words:

“The laziest player I have played alongside is Eden Hazard,” the Nigerian said. “Hazard has an incredible talent, maybe not as good as Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays he was always man of the match, it was unbelievable.”

 

