Minister Of Communications Orders NCC To Slash Prices Of Data

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has ordered that the National Communications Commission (NCC) to reduce the cost of data for Nigerians.

Minister of Communication, Doctor Isa Ali Pantami

The minister expressed that his office has been inundated with complaints from concerned Nigerians about the high cost of data by telecoms.

The minister who expressed that he has also been a victim of the high cost of data, mandated the commission to work out the modalities with network providers.

