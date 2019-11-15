Many Feared Dead, Properties Destroyed As Tanker Falls, Explodes In Ogun

by Michael Isaac

Many lives have been lost and properties destroyed as a petrol tanker went up in flames along Tollgate, Sango, Ogun State.

The petrol-laden tanker fell in the early hours of Friday while approaching a ShopRite Store, killing a number of people.

The tanker,  went up in flames immediately, destroying lives, vehicles, and properties.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance (TRACE) Corps Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi released a video of the inferno.

READ ALSO – Tanker Laden With Petrol Catches Fire In Lagos

According to reports, there is no accurate number of casualties yet. Akinbiyi also advised motorists to avoid Toll Gate Area for now.

Watch Clip Here:

Tags from the story
Babatunde Akinbiyi, Petrol Tanker Explosion
0

You may also like

Office Of HOCSF Besieged As Hundreds Of Protesters Demand Maina’s Reinstatement

Woman goes missing while jogging in Ajah

Woman Goes Missing While Jogging In Lagos

Bodija Traders Mourn Loss Of 14 Members, N33m In Two Attacks

NSCDC: Boko Haram Recruiting Youths To Supply Fuel In Borno

Buhari,GEJ, Atiku, Saraki react to Kofi Annan’s death

Rivers Govt Lampoons NJC For Politicizing Appointment Of State Chief Judge

El-Rufai Holds Town Hall Meeting On 2016 Budget, Proposes 63 Per Cent Capital Expenditure

Ezekwesili Is Crying Foul Because She’s Not A Member Of Jonathan’s Govt – Presidential Aide

Ondo State Govt Denies Hiring Crashed Plane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *