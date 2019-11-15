Many Feared Dead, Properties Destroyed As Tanker Falls, Explodes In Ogun

Many lives have been lost and properties destroyed as a petrol tanker went up in flames along Tollgate, Sango, Ogun State.

The petrol-laden tanker fell in the early hours of Friday while approaching a ShopRite Store, killing a number of people.

The tanker, went up in flames immediately, destroying lives, vehicles, and properties.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance (TRACE) Corps Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi released a video of the inferno.

According to reports, there is no accurate number of casualties yet. Akinbiyi also advised motorists to avoid Toll Gate Area for now.

Watch Clip Here: