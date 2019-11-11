Moesha Buduong Flaunts Her Massive Curves In New Sexy Photo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Buduong took to Instagram to share new sexy photos of herself posing in a black figure-hugging dress that showcased her massive curves.

Moesha Buduong
Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong

The actress also made headlines over the weekend as she rocked self acclaimed richest man in Africa and dwarf, Shatta Bandle at a party.

She was seen shaking her big and curvaceous ‘ass’ for Shatta Bandle on the dance floor.

Also Read: [Photos]: See the sexy photos Moesha Boduong shared on IG that got people talking

The actress who does not shy away from flaunting her body has got people talking again.

See pictures below:

Moesha Buduong
Moesha Buduong
Moesha Buduong
Moesha Buduong
0

