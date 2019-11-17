Mom At 15, Raped At 65… Meet Nollywood Actress, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

by Temitope Alabi
Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett
Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett
Veteran Nollywood actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett has revealed how she became a mother at the age of 15, dropped out at 16, became a widow at 52 and raped at the age of 65.
The 79-year-old, in a recent interview with TheNation, said: “I have been through the fire, I emerged fortified. I was 15 years old when I had a child. By 16, I was on my own. I knew I was going to get a good education. I was going to be a lawyer.

“But I knew that I was on my own. My family disowned me. I married David Akinduro in 1959 after I relocated to the U.K, but I left him due to domestic violence.

“I met Thomas Lycett long after I divorced my first husband. Eventually, I married him. We had a blissful marriage. He died when I was 52-years-old. I remember him every day.

Read Also: Emotional Moment: Photos from Agatha Amata’s TV studio commissioning

“He was the one that told me that I was better off being an actor. In 2006, I was robbed and raped in my house in Egbe. I was tied. I was beaten. I was brutalized. My health was ruined.

“I was blindfolded and raped. The man who raped me complained that he couldn’t gain easy entry into me because I wasn’t wet. I told him ‘widows don’t get wet.

“I kept talking to them and asked them repeatedly, ‘Are you doing this to your mother?’ Angrily, they taped my mouth but I remained fearless and prayed all through the attack.

“The police came. They expected me to pursue the case. I knew the masterminds. I could have gotten them incarcerated but I simply moved on.

“Look at me today, I am over it. See, the mind is a beautiful thing. When you hold on to past hurt, you tie yourself down to grief. You get infected with its poison.

“Rather than wallow in grief and self-pity, I picked myself up and sought medical help, ensuring that they hadn’t infected me with any STD.. That same year, the Obasanjo government got me the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) national honour.

“Few years later, One of them came to prostrate before me, pleading for my forgiveness. I told him to seek forgiveness from God. I told him that I had moved on.”

Tags from the story
Taiwo Ajayi Lycett
0

You may also like

Wizkid Signs Young Boy “Ahmed” To Starboy With N10 Million Naira At His Concert (Watch)

Cute photos of Snoop Dogg with his grandson emerges

Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s Son White Wedding

T Boss Puts Her Attractive Body On Display In New Beach Photos

Ice Prince Reacts To Report He Fought With Davido In Warri

[Hilarious]: A:merican Rapper, 50Cent Threatens His Debtors With Paw Paw Meme On Twitter

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Spotted Together On Romantic Date [Photos]

2face Idibia And Annie Welcome New Born Baby Girl

Chike Ike Shows Off Her Office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *