Money Will Bring You Respect – Bobrisky

Cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared her two cents on respect and money.
According to Bob, who is currently in Dubai, all one needs to command respect is money.
Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Prophecy About Bobrisky Ending Up With An Incurable Disease
Sharing a photo of a gold store in Dubai with a printed paper with her name on it welcoming him, she went on to brag that such happened due to him having a lot of money.
In her words;
I get level die !!!! Gold store in Dubai. dis life just have money. You will be respected home and abroad.