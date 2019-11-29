Money Will Bring You Respect – Bobrisky

Cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared her two cents on respect and money.

According to Bob, who is currently in Dubai, all one needs to command respect is money.

Sharing a photo of a gold store in Dubai with a printed paper with her name on it welcoming him, she went on to brag that such happened due to him having a lot of money.

In her words;

I get level die !!!! Gold store in Dubai. dis life just have money. You will be respected home and abroad.