Months After Their Bitter Fight, Iyanya, Ubi Franklin Settle

by Michael Isaac
Iyanya
Nigerian Singer Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer Iyanya has settled his fight with socialite Ubi Franklin.

The artiste who shared a photo with a caption that showed his love for Ubi Franklin couldn’t help but keep fans at rest on the status of their friendship.

Recall that the duo had earlier taking to social media to drag each other.

Sharing details about his upcoming project, the artist thanked Ubi Franklin and pointed out his love for him.

Franklin, reacting to his post also reciprocated the love.

See Photos Here:

Iyanya

