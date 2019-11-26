Most Nigerian Politicians Do Not Believe In God: Ex-Police Commissioner

by Verity Awala
Abubakar Tsav
Abubakar Tsavav

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav has said that most Nigerian politicians do not believe in God.

The former police commissioner said this on Tuesday in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Newsmen in Makurdi.

He said, “Our politicians do not believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death.

“Our democracy is turning into something else. We seem not to know what democracy even means. Many see it as a means to acquire wealth albeit by fraudulent and dishonest means,” Tsav said.

According to him, the courts must expedite the trials of accused corrupt public officials and convict them where necessary to serve as deterrents to others, in order to put out corruption at bay.

Tsav said public condemnation without commiserate punishment by the law would not deter corrupt officials in the country.

“The fight against corruption has no impact on our people and that is why politicians are still fighting and killing themselves for elective offices.

“If the courts expedite the trial of accused persons facing corruption charges in various courts, perhaps their conviction will serve as a deterrent to others.

Police Arrest 6 Suspects Over Death Of Kogi Women Leader

“This will slow down the urge and madness for corruption,” he said.

