Mother Fights School Security After Daughter Was Sent Away For Fixing Eyelashes (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The mum while fighting the school authority
The mum while fighting the school security guard

A video is currently making the rounds on social media capturing the unimaginable moment a Nigerian mum storms her teen daughter’s school to harass the security men on duty for allegedly sending her daughter away from school because she fixed eyelashes extensions.

According to reports, trouble started after the security men prevented the student from entering the school premises, citing that classes were ongoing and she can’t be allowed.

This made her rain abuses on the security men before going on to pull one of them by the cloth and manhandled him.

Watch the video:

