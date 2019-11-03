Moyo Lawal Reveals Secrets Behind Her Controversial Character On Social Media

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has hinted that has stated that she is tired of being a good girl in movies.

The actress also urged the public to separate the character she plays in movies from the real person she is.

Also Read: ‘Men Will Always Cheat In Least Expected Places’ – Actress Moyo Lawal

“If you have ever seen me smoke in a movie then you know, I am a very good smoker. I can even do stunts but here is the fact, in reality, I don’t smoke.

“I know as usual, people will argue this. But for me, acting is make believe that has to look natural. Even though, it annoys me that people can’t separate me from my characters, however I am very thankful that I can do a job so well that people can’t tell the difference,’ she squealed.

Continuing, the star actress who is also fond of flaunting her curves and boobs on Social Media said she’s tired of playing good girl and wants a switch.

“I’m a Thespian. The Chamelon actor. I’m disciplined, which means having access to doing anything you want, but choosing instead to do the right thing especially when nobody is watching.

“Well, playing good girl all the time was boring, because it is more like I am acting my real self in the movies too. I’m done with that part.”