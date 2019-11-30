Music Producer, EKelly Proposes To Girlfriend, Five Months After Meeting Her

by Michael Isaac
EKelly
Music Producer EKelly

Nigerian music producer, EKelly has proposed to his girlfriend that he met five months ago.

The music producer shared the moment on Instagram as he also expressed his excitement.

Sharing a photo of him and the lady, Ekelly hinted that the love is still growing and he is excited to be in it.

Sharing the photo, he wrote in part: “I have hardly been nervous with you except yesterday with my totally unscripted proposal… I believe that God who started this work with and in us will see it to the end…”

