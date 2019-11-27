Muslim Scholar Blasts Kaduna Deputy Governor Over ‘Improper Dressing’

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe has invited trouble on social media over her mode of dressing.

Hadiza Balarabe
Hadiza Balarabe

The Deputy Governor who received an Islamic scholar in her office posted the pictures of her time with the scholar on social media.

However, her mode of dressing was not satisfactory for a Twitter ‘Islamic scholar’ identified as Musa Yusuf Ubandoma who accused her of not being a good practising muslim, wife and mother.

The Twitter user alleged that the deputy governor didn’t cover her chest.

See post below:

Hadiza Balarabe
Post
