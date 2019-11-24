My Boyfriend Just Broke Up With Me Because Of Omashola: Toyin Lawani Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toyin Lawani

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has sarcastically cried out that her boyfriend has just dumped her because of former Big Brother Nigeria, Omashola.

Read Also: Never Employ Desperate Job Seekers, Even If They Want To Work For Free: Toyin Lawani

She made this known in an Instagram post on Friday.

What she posted below:

@Dope_dude911 your time is near , my bf just broke up with me cause of @sholzy23 and this just made it worse 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 how the f did u do this cause this is my head ,my hair ,my glasses , my earrings,but not my body….why is going on in omasholas voice

