My Chiom Chiom – Davido Thanks His Fiance As She Celebrates Him

Nigerian singer and label boss Davido turns 27 today and his wife Chioma took to social media to celebrate him.

The new mom shared a photo of her man blowing out the candles on his birthday cake and penned a short but sweet birthday message alongside.

Chioma wrote; “Happy birthday my love. We’re so blessed to have you. Cheers to a hundred more birthdays together. I love you.”

Her man wasted no time in replying her birthday wishes for him commenting on the post and writing; “Amen my Chiom Chiom.”