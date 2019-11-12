My Cloth Is Smoother Than Your Life – Soso Soberekon

by Temitope Alabi
Soso Soberekon
Soso Soberekon

Well, Soso Soberekon is not one to be disrespected.

The music manager had gotten more than he expected after he shared a photo of himself with couple Davido and Chioma at the naming of their new son Ifeanyi.

Read Also: Former FiveStar Music Manager, Soso Soberekon Celebrates 5 Years Without S*x

He had captioned the post; ”In London for @davidoofficial & @thechefchi son’s naming ceremony Ifeanyi Adeleke.’

Not long after he posted the photo, a troll came onto his page to take a swipe at him over his outfit and Soso wasted no time in putting the troll in his place.

Read the exchange below;

0

