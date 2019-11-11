My Comment On Nigerian Roads Was Misquoted — Fashola

by Verity Awala
Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says his comment on roads in the country was misconstrued.

Last week, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state had drawn criticisms from various Nigerians after he told state house correspondents that roads in the country were not as bad as they are portrayed.

However, while speaking in Ilara- Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, Fashola who had gone to inaugurate some roads financed by Michael Ade-Ojo, chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, said he is very aware of the situation of roads across the country.

“Let me start from the journey by roads to the 36 states, 12 hours everyday, so I know what I saw, and I also said what I wanted to say in that press conference, and thankfully, I must thank your TV Channels, at least, showing the maturity and the professional responsibility to play the whole tape, so people can see the context of what I said,” he said.

“I didn’t use the word ‘exaggerated’, I didn’t say that. Please go and listen to what I said, thank you.”

 

