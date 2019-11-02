‘My Curves Open Doors For Me’ – Actress Eva Chris

Curvey Nollywood actress Eva Chris has given fans the benefits of her curves and how it has helped her over the years.

In a recent ‘Inside Nollywood’ interview, the Anambra-born actress revealed how her killer curves are her selling points.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress had earlier hinted that her curves are her obsession, and she loves the attention it gets to her.

READ ALSO – My Curve Is My Obsession – Actress, Eva Chris

According to her: “It has always been my childhood dream to be celebrated. A producer once saw me on Instagram and chatted me up. He said he needed me for a movie role because I had the curves he needed for an upcoming movie. So my curves bring me favor a lot.”

See Photo Here: