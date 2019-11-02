My Curves Opens Doors For Me – Actress Eva Chris

Nollywood actress Eva Chris has opened up on just how her curves have opened doors of favours for her

In an interview with Inside Nollywood, Eva said that;

“It has always been my dream from childhood to be celebrated. A producer once saw me on Instagram and chatted me up. He told me that he needs me for a movie because I had the curve he needed for his new upcoming movie. So, my curves favour me a lot. I would say my curves are my unique selling point,” she said.

On her most embarrassing moment, the fast-rising actress said;

“I have not really had embarrassing moments in the industry, but my life outside has not been easy. Most times when I go out guys end up shouting on the road. Calling out to me. Making funny sounds like ye! Mogbe! You know all these funny talks. Recently, a guy saw and approached me. He stopped me and said ‘because of you, I must make money and I will come back for you. I will find you.’ I was shocked.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress Okorie Falls Inside Drainage Outside Quilox Club

“Then another problem I encounter is I get confused when someone approaches me, I wouldn’t don’t know if they really want to date me or just sleep with me and leave. I’m still single and I want a man that will love and support my dreams and help me achieve them. I don’t care about tribe. But of course, he must be a rich guy. I work hard, so I can’t settle for less. He should be taller than me too. I don’t want an actor but musician or athlete, yes.”