My Curves Opens Doors For Me – Actress Eva Chris

by Temitope Alabi
Eva Chris
Eva Chris

Nollywood actress Eva Chris has opened up on just how her curves have opened doors of favours for her

In an interview with Inside Nollywood, Eva said that;

“It has always been my dream from childhood to be celebrated. A producer once saw me on Instagram and chatted me up. He told me that he needs me for a movie because I had the curve he needed for his new upcoming movie. So, my curves favour me a lot. I would say my curves are my unique selling point,” she said.

On her most embarrassing moment, the fast-rising actress said;

“I have not really had embarrassing moments in the industry, but my life outside has not been easy. Most times when I go out guys end up shouting on the road. Calling out to me. Making funny sounds like ye! Mogbe! You know all these funny talks. Recently, a guy saw and approached me. He stopped me and said ‘because of you, I must make money and I will come back for you. I will find you.’ I was shocked.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress Okorie Falls Inside Drainage Outside Quilox Club

“Then another problem I encounter is I get confused when someone approaches me, I wouldn’t don’t know if they really want to date me or just sleep with me and leave. I’m still single and I want a man that will love and support my dreams and help me achieve them. I don’t care about tribe. But of course, he must be a rich guy. I work hard, so I can’t settle for less. He should be taller than me too. I don’t want an actor but musician or athlete, yes.”

Tags from the story
Eva Chris
0

You may also like

Rapist

Rapist Caught Defiling 12-Year-Old Says ‘Vaginas Of Older Women Are Wider’

Abacha Loot: 2 Nigerian Lawyers To Earn N6bn From Recovery Of $321m

Police sergeant arrested for attempted baby kidnapp

Gunmen kill three persons in Benue State, five others injured

Please Drop Out, Ubi Franklin Tells Samklef After Begging Him For Funds To Pay School Fees

Kaduna State is most Unified in Nigeria – President Buhari

Mugabe Goes On Hunger Strike, Refuses To Eat For 2 Days; Vows To Die

Why I prefer dating white guys to Nigerian men – Cynthia Agholor

Unsolicited Messages: Court Orders Airtel To Pay Man N5m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *