My Fake Ass Is Better Than Your Challenged Face: Tonto Dikeh Blasts Blogger, SDK

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has continued her attack on blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus after days of shading the blogger.

Stella, tonto
Stella , Tonto Dikeh

For days now, the actress has been throwing shades at the blogger, accusing her of writing fake stories about her.

Popular celebrity blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus caught the sub and responded in kind to the actress.

In a new post, the controversial actress bragged of living a good life, while she blasted the blogger, describing her as someone with facial problem.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
