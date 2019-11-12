My Family Will Not Stoop To Your Level – Indimi Claps Back At Omokri

Rahma Indimi, has replied Reno Omokri after the latter slammed her family on his Instagram page on Monday.

Reno had called out all the wealthy Northern families, including the Indimi’s after billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, donated N5bn for the upkeep of impoverished children in three Northern states, Katsina, Adamawa and Borno.

Rahma in response to Reno’s last attack on her family, said: “Dear @renoomokri I regret ever responding to your silly rant. Nope, we have nothing to prove to you and nope we will not stoop to your level again.

“As you can see we are busy doing what we need to do and I’m extremely satisfied that the international community has seen our efforts and being rewarded for it is all I can ask the Almighty Allah for. Alhamdullilah.

“I never should have responded, my response is Allah ya isa Duniya da lahira. That is more than enough. In the meantime, we will do as much as we can and will do it quietly in Sha Allah.