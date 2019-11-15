My Husband And I Have An Announcement – Regina Daniels Teases Fans

by Temitope Alabi

 

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to alert her fans about a big announcement she will be making with her husband.

The young actress, who married 59-year-old businessman Ned Nwoko, made this known via her IG stories.

She said; “Hello fam! My husband and I have an announcement. Wait for it!”

Regina Daniels
Regina has been in the news for thebetter part of the years after it first surfaced that had tied the knot with a much older man.

