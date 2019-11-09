My Husband Now Wears Two Wrist Watches: El-Rufai’s Wife

Hadiza, wife of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says her husband now wears two wristwatches.

According to her, her husband has also transformed from being an accidental public servant to an eccentric one.

In 2013, el-Rufai in his autobiography titled “Accidental Public Servant” had documented how after a career in the private sector, he rose to become a minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a tweet on Friday, she added that the governor carries two phones.

“Help! My husband has transformed from An Accidental Public Servant to an Eccentric Public Servant,” she tweeted.

“He now wears two wrist watches at the same time; an Apple watch and a Huawei one. He says it’s because he carries two phones.”