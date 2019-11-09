My Husband Now Wears Two Wrist Watches: El-Rufai’s Wife

by Valerie Oke

Hadiza, wife of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says her husband now wears two wristwatches.

According to her, her husband has also transformed from being an accidental public servant to an eccentric one.

In 2013, el-Rufai in his autobiography titled “Accidental Public Servant” had documented how after a career in the private sector, he rose to become a minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Read Also: It Is Not My Fault You Don’t Understand English: El-rufai Tells Troll

In a tweet on Friday, she added that the governor carries two phones.

“Help! My husband has transformed from An Accidental Public Servant to an Eccentric Public Servant,” she tweeted.

“He now wears two wrist watches at the same time; an Apple watch and a Huawei one. He says it’s because he carries two phones.”

Tags from the story
Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza, Nasir El Rufai
0

You may also like

Why Senate President, Speaker, CJN Should Enjoy Immunity – Ozekhome

Buhari Can Never Be A Match For Jonathan – PDP

Imoke Promises To Work With Investors in Cross River

Compulsory Retirement Of 14 Perm Secs, Agency Closure, Vindictive Acts By Wike – Rivers APC

2015: Amaechi’s An Asset To PDP In Rivers – Deputy Speaker

Jonathan Condoles With Obasanjo Over Sister’s Death

Benue Deputy Governor, APC Chiefs Plotting My Assassination – David Mark

We must protect our citizens from slavery – Saraki

No Court Order Stopping Amaechi’s Screening – APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *