My Lifestyle On Social Media Is Purely For Entertainment – Jaruma Empire

by Temitope Alabi
Self-styled sex therapist and businesswoman, Jaruma Empire has made a confession online about her extravagant lifestyle on Instagram.

According to the new mom of two,  all the luxurious and flamboyant lifestyles she flaunts on social media are far from real and merely for entertainment purposes.

In a video shared on IG, Jaruma said; ‘my posts are simply for entertainment but you people carry it on your head despite the fact that I issue disclaimers’.

Watch her video below…

This is coming weeks after she stated that most divorces in marriages today are caused by mothers-in-law.

