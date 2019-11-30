My Shows In America Had More People Than Rema’s – Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer Ric Hassani is out here bragging about just how wide his fanbase.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Gentleman’ crooner used Rema’s New York show as reference, saying his show in America had more people in attendance, yet was not talked about as much as people are talking about Rema’s.

Rema’s performance at his show in New York yesterday saw many talking on Twitter this morning as the performance showed the moment a young lady began to grind the young singer vigorously on stage.

