My Wife Prays That God Should Not Elevate Me, Nigerian Man Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed
File photo of a Blackman and woman
Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a man who cried out over claims that he just found his wife’s prayer book and there is where she prays to God not to elevate her in the book.

He then went ahead to label his wife a ‘witch’ and that he doesn’t see how the marriage would work.

Eventually, he said his wife’s reason for the prayer might be unconnected with the fact that he once had an affair. Do you think the wife went too far???

He also attached a copy of the prayer book along with his story.

Photo of the prayer book below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
1

