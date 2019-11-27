My Wife Slept With Our Landlord Severally, Man Tells Court

An Ibadan-based truck driver, Azeez Hakeem, has told an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo state that his wife, Mufuli, was caught sleeping with their landlord.

Hakeem, who is resident at Popo Yemoja area of Ibadan, said this on Tuesday while reacting to his wife’s allegation of battery before Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court.

According to Hakeem, while his wife, Mufuli, was pregnant with their second child, their landlord claimed the pregnancy was his.

He said “After the child was born, he came to my parents’ house, insisting on being the one to name the child. ”

“We resolved this issue, but she still didn’t desist from her promiscuous attitude. ”

“She’s usually not concerned about the children’s dinner, as she returns home very late, with the excuse of going to pray in the mosque. ”

“Even after she left the house, I still rented her another apartment and took care of the kids,” he said.

Hakeem told the court that his younger brother once called him on phone to inform him of his wife’s newfound lover.

“I confirmed this to be true when I went to her house, but I did nothing about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mufuli, the plaintiff had told the court earlier that her husband was in the habit of beating her, even in front of the children.

Mufuli said, “I refused to leave him against the advice of our family members and friends, choosing rather endure the battery because I didn’t want to remarry. ”

“However, when the beating became unbearable, I left the house in 2016. I started dating another man last year, and when he found out, he came again to beat him up,” she told the court.

However, the president of the court urged the couple to resolve their differences for the sake of their children.

He then adjourned the case till Dec. 9 for feedback. (NAN)