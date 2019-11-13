N5b Donation: I Wonder What My Father Was Doing When Dangote Was Becoming Rich – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she wonders what her father was doing when Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote and other billionaires were acquiring wealth.

The actress was reacting to Femi Otedola’s N5 billion donation to the northeast intervention scheme.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the actress said; “N5billion!!! No no no I am not angry I am just here wondering what my father was doing when Dangote was becoming rich??? I need to know if he just went to God for a fine face cause man is super facial hawt and forgot to ask for money.

Read Also: N5Bn Donation: Otedola Has Put Northeast Billionaires To Shame: Reno Omokri

“11 years in foundation spending my own money without help and boom one with 1-minute experience… Last-last its who has money not who has passion. God bless Otedola for the next generation he is about to bless. I just wish you bless them through other working foundations.”

During the 2019 Cuppy Foundation Gold Gala, a charity event organised by Florence Otedola, in conjunction with Save the Children UK, for displaced children in northeastern Nigeria, Otedola had made a N5b donation while Aliko Dangote donated N100,000,000.

The event was also attended by Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, and other dignitaries.