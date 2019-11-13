N5b Donation: I Wonder What My Father Was Doing When Dangote Was Becoming Rich – Tonto Dikeh

by Verity Awala
Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola
Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she wonders what her father was doing when Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote and other billionaires were acquiring wealth.

The actress was reacting to Femi Otedola’s N5 billion donation to the northeast intervention scheme.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the actress said; “N5billion!!! No no no I am not angry I am just here wondering what my father was doing when Dangote was becoming rich??? I need to know if he just went to God for a fine face cause man is super facial hawt and forgot to ask for money.

“11 years in foundation spending my own money without help and boom one with 1-minute experience… Last-last its who has money not who has passion. God bless Otedola for the next generation he is about to bless. I just wish you bless them through other working foundations.”

Tonto’s post

During the 2019 Cuppy Foundation Gold Gala, a charity event organised by Florence Otedola, in conjunction with Save the Children UK, for displaced children in northeastern Nigeria, Otedola had made a N5b donation while Aliko Dangote donated N100,000,000.

The event was also attended by Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, and other dignitaries.

1 Comment

  • Na waooooooooo God have mercy . Mmmmmmmmmmmm. Let us not forget what the bible say and l quote ‘Seek ye first the kingdom of God and its righteousness and all other things l repeat in quote “all other things shall be added unto thee” These men might have key into this quote and God bless them. lt is never too late for one to key into this quote. Again the bible quote that “Givers never lack” May be these men were great givers. The widow in the bible give all to the prophet and beginning from that day, lack became a strange in her home and abundance of everything became a continuous visitor. All we need to do is to follow God’s instruction.

    Reply

